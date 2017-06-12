Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Antonio Senzatela allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings Sunday against the Cubs in the shortest start of his career.

3B Nolan Arenado was out of the lineup Sunday for rest. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the ninth. He is hitting .286 with 14 home runs.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was ejected for the second time in his major league career during Sunday's game against the Cubs after he disagreed with a strikeout looking call with the bases loaded in the fifth. He's batting .223. His previous ejection was Sept. 9, 2011, against the Reds.

1B Mark Reynolds went 2-for-3 Sunday for his second consecutive multi-hit game and 22nd of the season. He has driven in 54 runs this season, surpassing the 53 RBIs he had last season.