Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Ryan Vilade was chosen by the Colorado Rockies with the 48th pick in the second round of the MLB Draft. Vilade is a high school player from Stillwater, Oklahoma. Colorado did not have a first-round pick due to the signing of free agent Ian Desmond.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Blackmon is hitting .336 on the season and is 17-for-39 in his current streak.

SS Trevor Story hit an RBI single in the sixth inning to snap an 0-for-13 skid. Story is hitting .206 on the season.