2 months ago
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
June 15, 2017 / 3:04 AM / 2 months ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Tyler Anderson threw a three-inning, 52-pitch simulated game without any pain in his inflamed left knee. The club is still deciding whether he needs to have a rehab start. He hadn't pitched since his last start May 30.

RHP Jon Gray, who was Colorado's Opening Day starter, will make a rehab start with High-A Lancaster (California) on Wednesday. Gray has been out since April 14 with a stress fracture in his right foot.

LF Gerardo Parra will be out longer than expected with his right quad strain, manager Bud Black said. Parra last played on June 6 and was originally expecting only a two-week absence.

