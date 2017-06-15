Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez held the Pirates to one run in five innings Wednesday, helped by some nifty bullpen work. He gave up four hits, striking out two and walking one. "He did a nice job," manager Bud Black said. "He was a little erratic at times, but the stuff was good and he made some pitches when he needed to."

OF Ramiel Tapia replaced slump-ridden Carlos Gonzalez (0-for-24) in right field and the rookie had four hits, including a pair of infield singles, and scored three runs. "Having the speed I have and being able to outrun the defense is really special," he said.

LHP Chris Rusin relieved RHP German Marquez with runners on first and third in the sixth and the Rockies up, 3-0. He induced Gregory Polanco to hit into a 3-4-1 double play on his first pitch. A run scored but a big inning was avoided and Rusin finished the night with a 2.25 ERA

RHP Jon Gray was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Lancaster. He pitched four innings Wednesday for Lancaster and gave up no runs and four hits. Gray has been out since April 14 with a stress fracture in his right foot.

LHP Jake McGee came on in the seventh with the bases loaded and one out, trying to protect a 4-1 lead and succeeded. McGee got Adam Frazier to hit a shallow fly ball and struck out Josh Harrison. He has a 1.32 ERA in 27 appearances and has struck out 33 hitters.