Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Antonio Senzatela pitched six innings and allowed a season-high five runs, five hits and one walk with six strikeouts on Friday night to pick up his ninth win and tie for the major-league lead. Senzatela also allowed a career-high three home runs. The first-inning homer that Senzatela gave up to Joe Panik increased Senzatela's ERA in that inning to 7.71 (14 innings, 12 earned runs).

CF Charlie Blackmon hit his major-league leading 10th triple of the season on Friday night and established a career high in that category. Blackmon had nine triples in 2015 and now has 29 triples in his career, which ranks sixth in Rockies history.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Friday night. It was his second consecutive four-hit game -- and the seventh of his career -- and made him the 11th player in Rockies history with back-to-back four-hit games and the first since Carlos Gonzalez on July 30-31, 2010, against the Chicago Cubs.

RHP Chad Bettis (cancer) threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session with the catcher positioned in front of home plate, three days after throwing 15 pitches in his first bullpen session with the catcher similarly postioned. Rockies bullpen coach Darren Holmes said, "He's been throwing. He's kept his arm going for most of the time (while undergoing chemotheraphy). It's just getting his endurance up."

RF Carlos Gonzalez returned to the lineup on Friday night. He was not in it the past two days as manager Bud Black let Gonzalez, who was 0-for-24, get a mental blow and regroup. Gonzalez ended up snapping an 0-for-27 skid when he singled in the seventh inning. It was the longest hitless streak of his career. He went 0-for-25 from April 19 to April 29, 2011.