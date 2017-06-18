Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Raimel Tapia went 2-for-5 on Saturday. It was his fourth straight multi-hit game and his fifth straight multi-hit game as a starter. In those five starts, Tapia is 12-for-22 (.480). A leadoff hitter coming up through the minors, Tapia batted leadoff for the first time this season after hitting seventh five times and sixth in two games.

RHP Chad Bettis (cancer) is scheduled to throw 15 pitches, all fastballs, in a bullpen session Sunday. Bettis has thrown 15- and 20-pitch bullpen sessions with the catcher postioned in front of the plate, but on Sunday the catcher will be behind the plate and so Bettis will be throwing from the standard distance of 60 feet, 6 inches.

LHP Kyle Freeland gave up one run and eight hits in six innings with two walks and three strikeouts in his team-leading 10th quality start on Saturday. He got 11 outs on ground balls. Freeland has allowed one run or less in four of his seven starts at Coors Field, where he is 4-3 with a 3.29 ERA. Overall in 14 starts, Freeland is 8-4 with a 3.42 ERA.

LF Ian Desmond went 2-for-3 with his team-leading seventh stolen base on Saturday, the 150th of his career. He has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 16-for-42 (.381) during that span with two doubles, two homers, 10 RBIs and eight runs.