Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on his fourth triple of the season, two shy of his career high set last year. It is the second time in his career that Arenado has tripled in back-to-back games. He also did it June 8-9, 2013, against San Diego.

LHP Tyler Anderson (left knee inflammation) pitched five innings Sunday his first rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque and allowed five hits, one run and one walk with six strikeouts in a 77-pitch outing. Anderson last pitched for the Rockies on May 30. Manager Bud Black did not say what the next step will be for Anderson. "We're going to assess in the next couple days," Black said. "We feel good about where he is physically, liked the way he threw the ball Sunday afternoon. He threw five solid innings, gave up one run. His stuff was good. All the reports we got were fine with Tyler."

RHP Jon Gray (left foot stress fracture) will make a third rehab start Saturday and second for Triple-A Albuquerque. On Monday, Gray threw 74 pitches in 4 1/3 innings for Albuquerque and gave up five hits and five runs (one earned) with one walk and seven strikeouts. In his first rehab start since he injured his foot April 13 in this third start of the season for the Rockies, Gray worked four innings for Class A Lancaster on June 14 and threw four scoreless innings. Said manager Bud Black: "It just makes sense for Jon to pitch again and to not have limits. He just hasn't pitched enough. So we're going to do something we think is practical; we're going to make him pitch more. He's pitched 8 1/3 innings in two months. Let's get him going a little bit more. And Jon wants to."

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a home run. It was his first homer, extra-base hit or RBI since June 6 when he homered against Cleveland's Mike Clevinger before going into an 0-for-27 slump. Gonzalez ended that tailspin Friday and has gone 5-for-14 in his past four games. The two-hit game was Gonzalez's first since May 25. Gonzalez homered off Zack Greinke and is 14-for-39 against him with five homers and seven RBI.