Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon leads the NL in hits (100), triples (10) and multi-hit games (33). He's only the third player in MLB history to have 15 home runs and 10 triples before July 1, the others being Johnny Callison (1965) and Chuck Klein (1932).

LHP Tyler Anderson made his first start Sunday since returning from the DL with a knee injury and only last 2 1/3 innings, walking two and giving up five hits and four runs, two of the hits home runs. "He had some calf tightness," manager Bud Black said. "I don't know if it was related to the knee, but we weren't going to take a chance and leave him in."

RHP Jon Gray made a five-inning rehab assignment in Triple-A Albuquerque Saturday and declared he's ready to return to the Rockies rotation. Gray has been idle since April after suffering a broken foot. "If they're ready to bring me (up), I'm ready," Gray told reporters after the game. "Everything's feeling great. I can definitely go out there and compete to win. I feel like I can throw everything for a strike."

RF Carlos Gonzalez was out of the lineup for the third straight game because of a sore right shoulder suffered in the final game of the Arizona series. He hasn't taken batting practice since the injury and the club hasn't scheduled an MRI as of yet. "It hurts when I overextend," Gonzalez told the Colorado media. "I'm just trying to get it right." Gonzalez had an 0-for-27 slump in early June.

RHP Adam Ottavino threw four wild pitches that scored five Dodger runs Sunday. He allowed six, runs, three hits and three walks in addition to the wild pitches in an inning-plus. "It was a tough day for Adam," manager Bud Black. "He's been pretty good for us."