Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jairo Diaz was demoted to Triple-A Albuquerque before Tuesday's game against the Giants to create a roster spot for the promotion of OF Mike Tauchman. Diaz pitched one inning in Monday's loss to the Giants, allowing three runs (two earned) and four hits. That was his lone major league outing of the year.

OF Mike Tauchman was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque and grounded out as a pinch hitter Tuesday night against the Giants. He was making his major league debut, and he swung at the first pitch, grounding it to second base. He was hitting .313 with 10 home runs and 55 RBIs at Triple-A.

2B DJ LeMahieu experienced cramping in his right groin during the Tuesday game against the Giants and had to leave the game in the fourth inning. The injury is not considered serious, although Rockies manager Bud Black announced after the game that LeMahieu would not start the series finale Wednesday.

LHP Tyler Anderson (strained left knee) has been scheduled for arthroscopic surgery, the Rockies announced Tuesday. Anderson is expected to miss about one month.

OF David Dahl (stress reaction in rib cage) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list so that OF Mike Tauchman could be added to the club's 40-man roster Tuesday. Dahl sustained the injury in spring training. Rockies manager Bud Black noted before the game that he expects Dahl to play before season's end.

LHP Zac Rosscup was traded late Monday to the Colorado Rockies for RHP Matt Carasiti. Rosscup pitched in one game for the Cubs this year and for his career has seen action in 62 games out of the bullpen and has a 5.32 ERA with a record of 3-1.

RHP Jeff Hoffman saw his bullpen blow a late lead, preventing him from improving his road record to 4-0 on Tuesday in Colorado's 14-inning loss to the Giants. The rookie allowed two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings, the first time he allowed more than one run in a road start this season. Hoffman has now allowed just three runs in two starts against the Giants without getting a decision.

LHP Kyle Freeland hopes to get back on the Rookie of the Year path when he pitches the series finale at San Francisco on Wednesday. He is coming off a poor effort (five runs and 10 hits in six innings) in a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday. Freeland ranks second among rookies in wins (eight), and first in road wins (four). He has never pitched at San Francisco, but he is 2-0 at home against the Giants this season, having allowed one run in 13 innings (0.69 ERA).

1B Mark Reynolds hit a three-run home run in Colorado's loss to the Giants on Tuesday. His 19th homer of the year came after the Giants intentionally walked 3B Nolan Arenado. Reynolds has batted three times after Arenado intentional walks this season, and he had a two-run single and a strikeout before the Tuesday homer.