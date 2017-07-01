FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
July 2, 2017

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

2B DJ LeMahieu, who has not played since Tuesday because of a groin cramp, could be ready to go Saturday, manager Bud Black said. LeMahieu is hitting .302 with three homers and 38 RBIs.

RHP Jon Gray was activated before Friday night's game. He returned to the rotation for the first time since he last started on April 13 at San Francisco, where he suffered a broken bone in his left foot.

RHP Chad Qualls was designated for assignment. Qualls went 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 16 2/3 innings with a .258 opponents' batting average.

C Ryan Hanigan was recalled from Triple A-Albuquerque. In Hanigan's 13 starts for the Rockies this season, they are 8-5. "He knows our pitchers," manager Bud Black said. "He brings a lot to the table. A lot of it is based on experience and catching wisdom. But he's also a good catcher."

