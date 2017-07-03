Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings Sunday in his fourth start of the season against the D-backs, having faced them in each of four series the teams have played this season. Marquez has given up nine earned runs in 23 2/3 innings against the D-backs this season. Marquez is 0-1 with three no-decisions and the Rockies have lost three of the four. His 4.41 ERA is second to teammate LHP Kyle Freehand among NL rookies with at least 50 innings.

CF Charlie Blackmon was 2-for-5 with two singles and a run Sunday and improved his batting average to .352 against Arizona in his career, with 113 hits in 322 at-bats. Former Colorado RF Larry Walker is the only player with a higher career batting average against the D-backs of any player who has least 200 at-bats, according to Elias. Colorado RF Larry Walker hit .357 against Arizona.

2B DJ LeMahieu was 2-for-5 with a pair of singles after missing the previous three games with groin discomfort suffered Tuesday in san Francisco. LeMahieu has 31 multiple-hit games, tied for fourth in the majors. LeMahieu had missed three games with a groin issue that caused him to leave Tuesday's game in San Francisco.

RHP Adam Ottavino dropped to 1-3 with a 5.28 ERA after giving up hits to two of the three batters he faced while absorbing the loss Sunday. "The process was good today," Ottavino said. "I think I threw the ball better today than I have in months probably but still got beat. So it doesn't make you feel good either way. My confidence is there. I feel really good about what I am doing on the side. I didn't walk anybody today. I definitely feel like I am killing the team but my confidence is there. I know I am still a really good pitcher." He has 38 strikeouts in 29 innings as the setup man to closer LHP Greg Holland but had given up 24 hits and 21 walks.