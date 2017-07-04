Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LF Raimel Tapia went 3-for-4 and finished a single shy of the cycle when he struck out in the eighth on his final at-bat. In his past 18 games, Tapia is hitting .367 (22-for-60). In five starts this season at Coors Field, Tapia is hitting .455 (10-for-22).

RHP Greg Holland struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth to record his 27th save in 28 chances. Holland set a franchise record for the most saves before the All-Star break, surpassing Huston Street, who had 26 saves in 2011 before the break. Holland is 1-0 with a 1.44 ERA in 33 games with 14 walks and 42 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings.

RHP Chad Bettis (cancer) will face hitters in a simulated game Tuesday for the first time as he continues his comeback from testicular cancer. Bettis said he was told he'll have 30 pitches to warm up before facing hitters and expects to then throw about 25 pitches. "It's a big step," Bettis said. "It's exciting to be so close (to beginning a minor league rehab assignment), honestly. I think everything's falling into place well. My strength and my lungs, being able to recover the way I am right now is big." On Nov. 29, Bettis underwent surgery to remove cancerous cells. He was told by doctors on Dec. 22 that the surgery was a success and he would not need radiation or chemotherapy and continued to prepare for spring training. However, during spring training, a checkup revealed the cancer had spread. Bettis left came March 20 to undergo chemotherapy and rejoined the Rockies on June 6. At the time, he said he was hopeful of returning to the Rockies rotation around the All-Star break. Bettis soon discovered that timetable was premature when he rejoined the team early last month. "Honestly, when I started this whole thing," Bettis said, "I ran those first agilities (drills), and I was like, 'All-Star break might be a little early.' "

RHP Jeff Hoffman pitched a career-high tying seven innings. It was the first time he went that distance at Coors Field. He also pitched seven innings this season at Philadelphia on May 22 and at San Diego on June 4. His previous high at Coors Field was 5 1/3 innings on May 11 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hoffman had allowed three homers in 42 1/3 innings entering the game but gave up two homers in a game for the first time this season and third time in his career. He last yielded two homers on Sept. 14, 2016, at Arizona,

OF Carlos Gonzalez (right shoulder strain) was reinstated Monday when he was eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list and went 0-for-4 with one RBI after missing nine games. Gonzalez's shoulder had bothered him for a couple days and on June 22 worsened to the point where he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list June 26. It was the first time Gonzalez has been on the disabled list since 2014.

OF Gerardo Parra (right quadriceps strain) is scheduled to begin a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque and play five innings Tuesday, seven innings Wednesday and nine innings Friday. Parra said he will also play first base during his rehab assignment. He never played the position before last year when he joined the Rockies and made 21 appearances, 17 starts at first. If all goes well, Parra expects to be reinstated Friday when the Rockies begin a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox leading to the All-Star break. Parra was injured June 6 on a stolen base attempt, pulling up before he reached second base. In 49 games this season, Parra is hitting .318 with six homers and 28 RBIs.

1B/OF Ian Desmond (right calf strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. He pulled up in discomfort in the fourth inning at Arizona after catching a fly ball hit by Brandon Drury and had to leave the game. It is the second time on the disabled list this season for Desmond, who signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Rockies as a free agent in the offseason. Desmond underwent an MRI on Monday. Manager Bud Black said "calf strains are dicey" and the prudent move was to put Desmond on the disabled list and let him rest through the All-Star break in hopes he can return July 14, when the Rockies resume play at the New York Mets rather than let him rest a few days and risk aggravating the injury before the break. Desmond didn't make his Rockies debut until April 3, because he suffered a broken left hand when hit with a pitch thrown by Cincinnati's Rookie Davis in a Cactus League game on March 12. In 57 games with the Rockies, Desmond is hitting .283 with five homers, 26 RBIs, a .709 OPS and a team-leading 10 stolen bases in 14 attempts. In his past seven games, Desmond is 9-for-23 (.391).