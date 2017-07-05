Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LF Raimel Tapia went 2-for-4. In his past 19 games, Tapia is hitting .375 (24-for-64). In six starts this season at Coors Field, Tapia is hitting .462 (12-for-26).

2B DJ LeMahieu did not play. He left Monday's game in the ninth on a double switch with soreness in his right groin. Manager Bud Black said LeMahieu was "just a little sore, didn't have any setback. I think this was something that (head trainer) Keith (Dugger) had in mind anyway, just to give hima day from not starting so they can do some strengthening exercises and let it calm down a little bit, as opposed to the rigors of the field _ batting practice, ground balls, pre-game routine and three hours of the game." LeMahieu left the game last Tuesday at San Francisco with what was termed a right groin cramp and didn't play there Wednesday or in the first two games of a series at Arizona on Friday and Saturday. He did play Sunday and Monday.

RHP Chad Bettis (testicular cancer) threw 25 pitches to right-handed hitter Pat Valaika and left-handed hitter Mike Tauchman in his first live batting practice session. He is scheduled for a second such session Friday and barring a setback could then be ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. "It's nice to be talking about mechanics instead of how my strength is, how my recovery is," Bettis said. "Mechanically, I felt good, threw a couple of curveballs where I just broke (my hands) too early and I spiked them, but overall I felt really good." Bettis threw a total of 63 pitches _ 30 warming up in the bullpen, eight warming up on the Coors Field mound and 25 to the two hitters. Manager Bud Black said, "He looked fine. The ball was coming out of his hand good. Good spin to the breaking ball. The changeup (had) good action. Things are lining up for Chad." Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had a testicle removed Nov. 29. He was told by doctors on Dec. 22 that the surgery was a success and he would not need radiation or chemotherapy and continued to prepare for spring training. However, during spring training, a checkup revealed the cancer had spread. Bettis left came March 20 to undergo chemotherapy and rejoined the Rockies on June 6.

LHP Kyle Freeland gave up eight hits and five runs in 5 1/3 innings _ the third shortest of his 17 career starts _ with two walks and one strikeout. He has lost three straight starts and has a 7.27 ERA (17 1/3 innings, 14 earned runs) in those outings. The one strikeout was a career low, and this was just the second of eight starts at Coors Field in which Freeland did not pitch at least six innings.

1B Mark Reynolds went 2-for-4 with singles on his final two at-bats in the sixth and the eighth. The sixth-inning hit ended a 0-for-18 skid for Reynolds.

OF Gerardo Parra (right quadriceps strain) began what is expected to be a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque. He played five innings in left field and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He is expected to play seven innings Wednesday and nine Thursday and anticipates being rejoining the Rockies on Friday when they open a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox. Parra was injured June 6.