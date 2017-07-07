Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon, who typically hits leadoff, made his second career start batting third. The other was Aug. 25, 2015, at Atlanta. Blackmon went 2-for-4. He was hitting .330 on June 16 but has since gone 17-for-69 (.246), dropping his average to .315.

3B Nolan Arenado did not start for just the third time this season. He was also not in the lineup May 7 and June 11. On the latter date, Arenado did pinch hit, so Thursday was just second game in which Areando did not play.

2B DJ LeMahieu returned to the lineup and went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly after missing two games due to right groin soreness. The sacrifice fly gave LeMahieu his 39th RBI and first since June 21.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, leaving him 2-for-14 with four strikeouts in for games since he came off the 10-day disabled list Monday following a right shoulder strain. In 72 games, Gonzalez, who is 31 and can be a free agent at the end of the season, is hitting .217 (56-for-258) with 13 doubles, six home runs, 22 RBIs and a .634 OPS. Manager Bud Black said, "Overall this season, he is expanding the zone a little bit too much. He's swinging at balls."

OF/1B Gerardo Parra (right quad strain) is scheduled to play right field in his third and final rehab game Thursday night for Albuquerque and be reinstated by the Rockies on Friday. Parra, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since June 7, played five innings in left field Tuesday and played the entire game at first base Wednesday. In 49 games with the Rockies, Parra is hitting .318 with six doubles, six homers and 28 RBIs.

RHP Tyler Chatwood allowed a season-high tying eight hits and three runs in six innings with four walks and four strikeouts. He lost his third straight start, a stretch in which Chatwood has allowed 18 hits and 13 runs (11 earned) in 15 2/3 innings for a 6.32 ERA. At 6-10, Chatwood has the most losses of any pitcher in the National League.