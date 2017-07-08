Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez allowed nine hits and three runs in seven innings with no walks and five strikeouts. It was his longest outing since he threw a career-high eight innings May 10 against the Cubs. He did not walk a batter for the first time this season and third time of his career. He entered the game 2-for-25 but went 2-for-3 with a double _ his first career extra-base hit _ and scored twice. Marquez had scored one run before this game.

RHP Antonio Senzatela could return to the Rockies rotation after the All-Star break. The 22-year-old rookie logged 88 1/3 innings in 15 starts, the last on June 22. He subsequently made two two-inning relief appearances and worked one inning Friday and allowed a run Friday. Manager Bud Black sid Senzatela pitching in relief "has given him a nice break." He was 7-1 with a 3.19 in his first 10 career starts but is now 9-3 with a 4.63 ERA in 18 games (15 starts). While he pitched 154 innings at High Class A Modesto in 2015, Senzatela pitched 34 2/3 innings last year at Double-A Hartford due to shoulder inflammation. So the Rockies want to carefully monitor his workload in his first season in the majors.

OF Mike Tauchman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. The Rockies selected his contract from that club June 27, Tauchman made his major league debut that night. He played seven games (two starts) with the Rockies and went 2-for-9 with one RBI and was 0-for-3 as a pinch hitter. In 70 games this season with Albuquerque, Tauchman is hitting .313 with 10 home runs, 55 RBI, 50 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.

3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-5 with a season-high five RBI. He has had two four-RBI games, the last on June 18 against San Francisco. Arenado hit his 16th homer and his first since his three-run walk-off homer completed the cycle June 18. Arenado's streak of 15 games without a home run was his longest since a 19-game homerless streak from June 29-July 25, 2015.

RHP Chad Bettis (testicular cancer) is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday at Double-A Hartford and throw two innings or 30 pitches. A minor league rehab can last 30 days for a pitcher. Bettis, who is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, threw 40 pitches in two innings Friday in a simulated game, facing Pat Valaika, Trevor Story and left-handed hitter Alexi Amarista and was 87-92 mph with his fastball. "It was nice to get back out there and actually try to really simulate what it feels like to go through a game, pitch to counts," said Bettis who threw 25 pitches Tuesday in batting practice. " I felt strong through it all, so it was a good step."

OF/1B Gerardo Parra (right quad strain) was reinstated, started in left field after playing his third rehab game Thursday for Triple-A Albuquerque and went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI. Parra was injured June 6 and missed 28 games while on the 10-day disabled list. The Rockies went 13-15 in his absence. In 50 games this season, Parra is hitting .327 with seven doubles, six homers and 29 RBI.