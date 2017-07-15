Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado (hip) was lifted for precautionary reasons in the fifth inning Friday, when the Rockies lost to the Mets, 14-2. Arenado slipped rounding first base in the first inning as he tried to take second on a throwing error by Mets RHP Jacob deGrom. Trainers briefly visited Arenado, who remained in the game and finished 1-for-2 before being pulled in a double switch. Manager Bud Black said he was just trying to be safe with Arenado on a damp night in which temperatures dropped into the 60s. Arenado is batting .302 with 17 homers and 70 RBIs in 90 games this season.

2B D.J. LeMahieu (groin) went 1-for-3 with a run scored Friday night as the Rockies lost to the Mets, 14-2. Manager Bud Black said LeMahieu is still not 100 percent as he battles a groin injury he suffered earlier in the month but that he is getting better and should be fully recovered in a matter of days. Despite the injury, LeMahieu has played in the Rockies' last five games, a stretch interrupted by the All-Star Break. LeMahieu is batting .307 with four homers and 41 RBIs in 87 games this season.

RHP Chad Bettis (cancer) began a rehab assignment Thursday night, when he allowed an unearned run over two innings for Double-A Hartford. The outing came less than two months after Bettis completed his chemotherapy treatments for a recurrence of testicular cancer, which he was first treated for last November before learning it had spread in March. Bettis will likely need at least a couple more rehab outings before he becomes an option for the Rockies' rotation. He went 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA in 32 starts last season.

RHP Jon Gray endured one of the worst starts of his career Friday night, when he took the loss after allowing eight runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out one over two-plus innings as the Rockies fell to the Mets, 14-2. It was the second-shortest stint in 44 major league starts for Gray, who was chased after allowing all six batters he faced to reach base in the third. He lasted 1 2/3 innings against the Mets at Coors Field on Aug. 21, 2015. Gray also allowed at least eight runs for the third time and gave up at least nine hits for the fifth time. In six starts overall this season, Gray is 2-1 with a 6.23 ERA.

LF/1B Ian Desmond (strained right calf) could return to the Rockies as soon as Saturday. Rockies manager Bud Black said Friday afternoon that Desmond, who has been on the disabled list since July 3, was progressing so well that he could come back to the majors sooner than expected and without a rehab assignment. The Denver Post reported later Friday that the Rockies hoped Desmond could be activated Saturday for the middle game of a three-game series against the Mets. Desmond is batting .283 with five homers, 26 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 57 games this season.

RHP Tyler Chatwood will look to snap a five-start winless streak Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Rockies in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Chatwood lost his third consecutive start in his most recent appearance July 6, when he gave up three runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings as the Rockies fell to the Cincinnati Reds, 6-3. Over his last five starts, Chatwood is 0-3 despite a 4.55 ERA. Chatwood is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in five career starts against the Mets. It is the lowest ERA he's produced against any opponent he?s faced more than three times.