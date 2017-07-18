Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jairo Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to begin his second stint this season with the Rockies. They recalled him June 26 and he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with two strikeouts in one inning at San Francisco and was optioned the following day. He missed the entire 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2016. Diaz began the 2017 season on the 10-day disabled list before being reinstated and optioned to Albuquerque on April 29. He's 0-1 with three saves and a 2.13 ERA with two walks and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings.

RHP German Marquez allowed three runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings with two walks and a career-high tying nine strikeouts. His other nine-strikeout game was also against the Padres on June 2 at San Diego. In his past five home games, Marquez is 4-0 with a 2.43 ERA (33 1/3 innings, nine earned runs) with six walks and 30 strikeouts.

RHP Antonio Senzatela will be officially recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Albuquerque to start against the Padres. It will be his first start for the Rockies since June 22. At that point, Senzatela had thrown 88 1/3 innings in 15 starts. Because Senzatela, 22, threw just 34 2/3 innings last year at Double-A Hartford when he was twice sidelined with shoulder inflammation, the Rockies want to limit the rookie right-hander's innings this season. He made three relief appearances totaling five innings for the Rockies from June 26-July 7 and was optioned to Albuquerque where he threw 61 pitches in 3 1/3 innings Thursday, allowing four hits and one run with one walk and two strikeouts.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-4 with his 22nd homer of the season and extended his hitting streak to 12 games. The homer was Blackmon's fourth leadoff homer of the season and the 26th of his career, extending his franchise record. During his 12-game hitting streak, Blackmon is batting .455 (21-for-51).

RHP Chad Bettis (testicular cancer) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Tuesday for Double-A Hartford against Bowie. In his first start Thursday for Hartford, Bettis gave up one unearned run in two hitless innings with no walks and three strikeouts and threw 31 pitches, 19 strikes. If all goes well, Bettis is likely to move up to Triple-A Albuquerque for his third rehab start. Rehab assignments for pitchers can last 30 days, and Bettis is expected to take most, if not all, of that time, since he is essentially going through spring training.

LHP Zac Rosscup was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. They acquired him June 26 from the Chicago Cubs for reliever Matt Carasiti and recalled him from Albuquerque on July 8. In two games with the Rockies, Rosscup, who pitched a hitless two-thirds of an inning for the Cubs on May 22, made two appearances for the Rockies and had a 3.00 ERA in those outings, allowing four hits and one run in three innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

LHP Kyle Freeland is expected to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He pitched 8 1/3 hitless innings and threw a career-high 126 pitches on July 9 in the final game before the All-Star break, bringing the 24-year-old rookie's innings total to 107 1/3 innings. To limit his innings, the Rockies were planning to briefly put Freeland in the bullpen, and he did pitch three scoreless innings Saturday at New York in his first professional relief appearance after starter Tyler Chatwood (right calf strain) was injured. With Chatwood on the disabled list, Freeland will take his spot in the rotation and make his 19th start of the season Sunday in the series finale against the Pirates.

OF Gerardo Parra went 2-for-4 with his eighth homer. He has homered in back-to-back games for the fourth time in his career and first time since Aug. 15-16, 2015. Since being reinstated July 7 after missing 28 games due to a right quad strain, Parra is batting .464 (13-for-28) with five multi-hit games.