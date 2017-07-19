Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Raimel Tapia was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. In three stints with the Rockies this season, Tapia has hit .314 (32-for-102) in 40 games with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs, nine RBIs and three stolen bases. Since being recalled June 6, Tapia played in 34 games (20 starts) and hit .356 with two homers and nine RBIs. "He was instrumental in a number of our wins, and we liked the fact that he comes to the park with energy, a smile on his face, he loves to play, he's about winning," manager Bud Black said. "I expect at some point he could return and help us win games and be a contributor just like he has been."

RHP Antonio Senzatela was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and started against the Padres on Tuesday, giving up four hits and four runs (three earned) in five innings to earn the win. Three of the hits and three of the runs off Senzatela came in the first inning. He leads major league rookie pitchers with 10 wins and is the sixth rookie pitcher in Rockies franchise history to win 10 games. The last was Jon Gray in 2016. Senzatela won for the first time since June 16 and made his first start for Colorado since June 22. With an eye toward limiting his innings, the Rockies gave Senzatela, 22, who had never pitched above Double-A before this season and who was limited to 34 2/3 innings last season due to right shoulder inflammation, a three-game breather in the bullpen and had him make a start last week at Triple-A Albuquerque.

3B Nolan Arenado was not in the lineup Tuesday for the fourth time this season and the first time since July 6. He also didn't start May 7 and June 11 but did pinch-hit on the latter date. Arenado is fine, but since he participated in the All-Star Game last week, he did not have much of a breather during the All-Star break. With a left-hander starting Wednesday for the Padres, manager Bud Black decided to rest Arenado on Tuesday.

RHP Chad Bettis (testicular cancer) made his second rehab appearance Tuesday for Double-A Hartford. After starting Thursday and throwing 31 pitches in two innings, Bettis threw 46 pitches, 29 strikes, in 2 2/3 relief innings. He allowed three hits, including a home run, and one run.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs on Tuesday. He broke a string of 11 hitless at-bats with a two-run double that gave the Rockies a 6-4 lead in the fifth. The double was Gonzalez's first extra-base hit since June 21. He was not in the lineup the previous two games and entered the game hitting .214 in 77 games with six homers, 29 RBIs and a .143 average (10-for-70) with runners in scoring position. More recently, Gonzalez had gone 4-for-27 with 10 strikeouts since being reinstated from the disabled list July 3. He missed nine games with a right shoulder strain. The multi-RBI game was Gonzalez's first since June 6.

LF Gerardo Parra went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two walks on Tuesday. Parra has at least one RBI in eight straight games since being reinstated July 7 after missing 28 games due to a quad strain. In those eight games, he is hitting .516 (16-for-31).

RHP Tyler Chatwood (right calf strain) played catch Monday and Tuesday, said the calf is feeling better and that he could throw off a mound as soon as Wednesday. Chatwood, who underwent an MRI exam Tuesday, felt tightness in the calf while warming up Saturday before his start against the Mets in New York. He retired one of the five batters he faced, throwing just five of 19 pitches for strikes and allowing three walks and a three-run homer.