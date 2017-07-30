Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez (9-4) pitched seven strong innings in Colorado's 4-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Marquez retired the first 16 batters before allowing two runs and three hits. He struck out a career-high 10 batters without issuing a walk. "German set the tone with an ultra-aggressive mindset of just throwing good strikes. I saw the confidence grow from the first hitter of the game. Really good breaking ball, good velocity," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "You saw some funny swings on the breaking ball. Once they had to honor the breaking ball, the fastball became much more effective."

RHP Carlos Estevez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque prior to Saturday's 4-2 victory over Washington. He has combined to go 4-0 with an 8.10 ERA, six walks and 18 strikeouts in 18 games with Colorado across five stints with the Rockies this season. He is 7-7 with 11 saves and a 5.90 ERA, 34 walks and 77 strikeouts over 81 career appearances.

OF Raimel Tapia was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque prior to Saturday's 4-2 victory over Washington. Tapia has batted .314 with two home runs, and nine RBIs in 40 games across three stints with the Rockies this season.

RHP Greg Holland was reinstated from the paternity list prior to Saturday's game against Washington. He pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save in Colorado's 4-2 win. Holland is 1-1 with a 1.67 ERA and a major league leading 32 saves in 33 opportunities. In 347 career appearances, his 19-13 with a 2.35 ERA and 177 saves in 194 opportunities.

RHP Jordan Lyles was designated for assignment Saturday. Lyles has gone 0-2 with a 6.94 ERA, 12 walks and 33 strikeouts over 33 appearances with the Rockies this season. In 177 career appearances (102 starts) with the Astros and Rockies, Lyles is 27-45 with a 5.29 ERA, 222 walks and 444 strikeouts.

RHP Jon Gray (3-1, 5.84) will start the nightcap of Sunday's split doubleheader against the Washington Nationals. Gray picked up a no-decision in his last start, Tuesday against the Cardinals, when he allowed two runs on eight hits over five innings. In his only career start against the Nationals, he gave up four runs on six hits in four innings and got a no-decision in a 12-10 Rockies win. He is 1-1 with a 7.65 ERA in five road starts this season.

LHP Kyle Freeland (10-7, 3.64) will start the first game of Sunday's split doubleheader against the Washington Nationals. The rookie, who will be making his first career start against Washington, has won his last two starts, allowing two runs on seven hits in 14 1/3 innings, sandwiched around three innings of scoreless work in relief. Freeland is 4-3 with a 4.35 ERA in nine road starts this season. Freeland's 10 wins tie him with teammate Antonio Senzatela (10-4) for the most wins among Major League rookie pitchers.

OF Gerardo Parra had a RBI double and a single in Colorado's 4-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday night. Parra has now hit safely in 13 of 14 games since coming off the disabled list July 7. During that span, Parra is hitting .491 with seven doubles, two home runs, 16 RBIs and 13 runs scored.