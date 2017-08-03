Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday with the acquisition of catcher Jonathan Lucroy. In 67 games with the Rockies, Wolters hit .248 (50-for-202) with eight doubles and 14 RBIs. He had six hits in his past 45 at-bats with 16 stikeouts and three hits in his past 34 at-bats, and he was hitless in past 13 at-bats. "Tony just needs to continue to play, mature as a major league player," manager Bud Black said. "The talent's there for Tony to continue to grow as a catcher. We had a really good conversation after we acquired Lucroy, and Tony gets it. Tony understands."

CF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-3 with two runs scored on Tuesday night, giving him a major-league-leading 95 runs scored. In 16 games in the second half, Blackmon is batting .409 (27-for-66). In 49 games at Coors Field this season, Blackmon is hitting .403/.468/.827.

RHP Jordan Lyles was released after being designated for assignment Friday. Lyles went 0-2 with a 6.94 ERA in 33 games for the Rockies. In 46 2/3 innings, he allowed 61 hits, including 11 home runs, with 12 walks and 33 strikeouts. Opponents batted .316 against Lyles with a .921 OPS.

RHP Chad Bettis (testicular cancer) is scheduled to pitch six innings or 90-95 pitches Thursday at Round Rock in his fifth rehab appearance (fourth start) overall and third start for Triple-A Albuquerque. Bettis began what could be a 30-day rehab assignment on July 13, so it's possible he could make one or two more rehab starts before rejoining the Rockies. He underwent surgery in November to have a testicle removed and chemotherapy in March and April after the cancer spread.

LHP Jake McGee (mid-back strain) underwent an MRI on Monday that showed no structural damage and will play catch Wednesday. McGee is eligible to be reinstated Sunday because he was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

C Jonathan Lucroy was activated but scratched from his Rockies debut due to stomach illness. They acquired Lucroy on Sunday from the Texas Rangers for a player to be named. "He was vomiting right after batting practice," manager Bud Black said. "He's ill."