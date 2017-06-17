Preview: Royals at Angels

The Kansas City Royals are playing their best baseball of the year and aim to stretch their season-high winning streak to seven games when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Kansas City won the first two contests of the four-game series and has belted 16 homers during its six-game winning stretch.
Lorenzo Cain hit two solo homers and finished with three RBIs as the Royals notched a 3-1 victory on Friday. Cain has recorded two multi-homer performances in his last six contests and has gone deep eight times this month while batting .368 with 16 RBIs in 57 at-bats. Los Angeles has struggled against the Royals this season, scoring just six runs while losing all five encounters. Angels slugger Albert Pujols, who is just 9-for-57 in June, was hitless in four at-bats on Friday and is 2-for-18 against Kansas City this year.
TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FOX
PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jake Junis (2-0, 4.67 ERA) vs. Angels RH Alex Meyer (2-3, 4.05)
Junis picked up his first victory as a big-league starter in his last turn, when he allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings against San Diego. The 24-year-old worked a total of 8 1/3 frames over his first two turns - both of which were no-decisions. Junis has served up four homers - three to the Padres - in just 17 major-league innings.
Meyer is 0-2 over his last four turns despite recording 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings during the stretch. However, the 27-year-old has issued 15 walks during that span and 29 in 40 overall frames this year. Meyer has posted a solid 2.61 ERA in four home starts compared to 5.59 in four road outings.
1. The Angels have recorded just nine hits in the first two games of the series and had just one at-bat with runners in scoring position on Friday.
2. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas is riding an eight-game hitting streak and is batting .389 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 54 at-bats this month.
3. Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons is 0-for-7 in the series and hitless in 14 at-bats against the Royals this season.
PREDICTION: Royals 6, Angels 4