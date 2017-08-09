Preview: Royals at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are making a move up the National League Central standings behind an offense that has come alive with a vengeance. The Cardinals overpowered Kansas City in the first half of their four-game, home-and-home series and now will host the Royals when they try for the fifth consecutive victory on Wednesday.

St. Louis outscored Kansas City 21-6 in the first two games, taking control of each contest with a six-run inning to close within one game of second-place Milwaukee in the division. Yadier Molina and Jedd Gyorko each homered and drove in three runs in Tuesday's 10-3 victory as the Cardinals reached double digits in runs for the third straight game. The Royals have dropped seven of nine to fall four games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central as they being an eight-game road trip. Cheslor Cuthbert supplied Kansas City's offense with a three-run double, his first extra-base hit and first RBIs in eight contests.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Trevor Cahill (4-3, 4.13 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Mike Leake (7-10, 3.34)

Cahill makes his third start for Kansas City since being acquired from San Diego and remains in search of his first victory with his new club. He failed to get through five innings in his previous two turns, giving up two runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings versus Seattle and five runs in four frames at Boston. Dexter Fowler is 7-for-14 and Matt Carpenter 5-for-12 against Cahill.

Leake beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 24 to improve to 5-2 with a 1.92 ERA but he has been in a spiral since, losing his next four starts and eight of 10. He gave up three runs in each of his last two starts - losses to Cincinnati and Arizona - and notched his only win over the last six turns with seven scoreless innings versus Colorado on July 24. Brandon Moss is 3-for-8 with a homer versus Leake.

Walk-Offs

1. Cardinals 2B Matt Carpenter is 5-for-10 with a homer and six RBIs during a three-game hitting streak.

2. Royals LF Melky Cabrera, acquired at the trade deadline, is 7-for-16 while hitting safely in four straight contests.

3. The Cardinals have produced double digits in runs in three straight games only three times since 1980.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 7, Royals 4