Preview: Royals at Dodgers

The two winners of the All-Star Game Final Vote competition will share the field Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game interleague series against the visiting Kansas City Royals. Los Angeles' Justin Turner and Kansas City's Mike Moustakas were added to the All-Star roster by the fans but first will look to help their respective teams continue their strong play heading into the break.

Moustakas has homered in six of his last eight games and has belted a career-high 25 shots for the surging Royals, who have won 18 of their last 24 contests to pull within a game of first-place Cleveland in the American League Central. A fellow third baseman, Turner leads the majors with a .384 batting average and will join teammates Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager on the National League All-Star roster. After completing a three-game sweep of Arizona by rallying for a 5-4 victory on Thursday, the Dodgers own the league’s best record at 58-29 and lead the NL West by 5 1/2 games over the Diamondbacks. They’ll send Kenta Maeda to the mound Friday to face the Royals, who have won four straight and have sole possession of the second AL wild-card spot.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jason Hammel (4-7, 5.08 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (6-4, 4.56)

Hammel saw his six-start unbeaten streak come to an end Saturday against Minnesota as he allowed seven runs - six earned - over 5 1/3 innings in a 10-5 loss. The 34-year-old has gone 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in his last six turns after posting a 1-6 record and 6.18 ERA in his first 10 outings. Hammel is 2-7 with a 5.00 ERA in 18 career appearances (14 starts) against the Dodgers and 0-6 in his last nine outings since recording his last victory on April 6, 2011 while with Colorado.

After pitching seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his previous start, Maeda allowed five runs over 3 2/3 frames in a loss at San Diego on Sunday. The 29-year-old bounced between the bullpen and the rotation last month, going 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA in five games (three starts) covering 21 innings. Maeda, who is making his first career appearance against the Royals, has gone 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA in eight home contests this season while posting a 6.25 ERA in seven road starts.

Walk-Offs

1. Dodgers INF Chris Taylor is 12-for-25 during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Kansas City has won 11 of its last 14 road contests.

3. The Dodgers placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 10-day disabled list with neck stiffness and recalled OF Scott Van Slyke from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Royals 5