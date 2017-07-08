Preview: Royals at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers appear determined to remove any possible mystery from the National League West race, and they’re getting closer to their goal each day. The streaking Dodgers have won 24 of their past 28 games heading into Saturday’s contest against the visiting Kansas City Royals, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an abrupt end with a 4-1 loss in Friday’s series opener.

Chase Utley recorded his 1,000th career RBI and Yasiel Puig belted a solo homer in Friday’s victory as the Dodgers won their fourth straight and moved a season-high 30 games over .500. Los Angeles’ starting pitching has been outstanding over the last four games, allowing a total of two runs on 11 hits over 26 innings. The Royals entered this weekend’s series having won 22 of their last 32 games but were held to five hits in Friday’s loss. The top three batters in the order – Whit Merrifield, Ramon Torres and Lorenzo Cain – were a combined 0-for-10 as the Royals struggled against Kenta Maeda and three Dodger relievers.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (3-6, 4.44 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (6-3, 3.25)

Kennedy earned his third straight win last Monday against Seattle, allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. The Southern California native has posted a 3-0 mark and 2.22 ERA in his last four starts after going 0-6 with a 5.40 ERA in his first 11 outings. Puig is 4-for-24 against Kennedy, who is 5-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 20 career starts against the Dodgers, including 0-7 since his last win on Sept. 11, 2012 with Arizona.

McCarthy will be activated from the disabled list to start for the first time since June 25, when he allowed five runs (four earned) in three innings against Colorado. The 10-year veteran has battled knee soreness throughout the season but was cleared to start after throwing a four-inning simulated game last Monday. McCarthy is 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA in 14 career games (six starts) against Kansas City but has had trouble containing Alex Gordon (6-for-14).

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles has won 16 of its last 17 games at Dodger Stadium.

2. Royals LHP Matt Strahm underwent season-ending knee surgery on Friday while RHP Nate Karns could require season-ending surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome.

3. Dodgers LHP Alex Wood was named to the NL All-Star team on Friday in place of teammate Clayton Kershaw, who will start Sunday’s series finale and be ineligible to pitch in Tuesday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Royals 4