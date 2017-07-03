Preview: Royals at Mariners

The Kansas City Royals began to turn around their season during their first West Coast trip of the season, and they hope their second such trek can help their cause to make a late push for the division lead prior to the All-Star break. The Royals attempt to move two games over .500 for the first time this season Monday, when they open a three-game series against the host Seattle Mariners.

Kansas City (41-40) fell to 26-34 following a loss in San Diego on June 9 before winning seven of its last eight in California, taking series from the Padres, San Francisco and the Los Angeles Angels behind a revitalized offense that averaged 7.4 runs in its victories on the trip. The Royals won for the 15th time in 21 games Sunday against Minnesota, taking three of four in the series to pull into a tie with the Twins for second place in the American League Central - three games behind Cleveland. Seattle took the rubber match of its three-game weekend set with the Angels, getting a much-needed series victory after losing its final four contests during a nine-game homestand. Robinson Cano is batting .300 with six homers and 20 RBIs over his last 10 games for the Mariners and continued his recent power surge with a three-run blast on Sunday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (2-6, 4.72 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Andrew Moore (1-0, 3.86)

Kennedy won for the second time in three starts Wednesday at Detroit after failing to do so once over his first 11 turns, permitting two runs on a pair of solo homers - and five hits overall - in seven frames. Although he gave up a home run for the 11th consecutive outing, the 32-year-old completed seven innings for the first time since April 22. Kennedy, who has posted a 4.74 ERA on the road despite holding hitters to a .191 average, is 1-2 with a 4.30 ERA in three career starts against the Mariners.

Moore is expected to arrive from Triple-A Tacoma in time to make his second career start after a strong debut against Detroit on June 22, when he yielded three runs and six hits while throwing 100 pitches over seven innings. The 23-year-old Oregon State product is 4-3 with a 2.67 ERA over 15 appearances (14 starts) in two minor-league stops so far this season. Over 57 games (50 starts) during his minor-league career, Moore is 17-8 with a 2.58 ERA, 257 strikeouts and 50 walks in 289 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals SS Alcides Escobar went 7-for-16 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs against Minnesota over the weekend.

2. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz (knee) did not play Sunday and is day-to-day with a right knee injury.

3. Kansas City has won eight of its last 11 road games and is 15-10 away from home since beginning the season 2-11.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Royals 3