Preview: Royals at Mariners

Mike Moustakas is making a late push to join Kansas City Royals teammates Salvador Perez and Jason Vargas at next week’s All-Star Game, but he’ll need a little help from his fans. Moustakas looks to bolster his case Tuesday as the Royals continue their three-game series against the host Seattle Mariners, who have lost six of their last eight.

Already selected to participate in the Home Run Derby, Moustakas is one of the five candidates for the All-Star Game Final Vote. The 28-year-old Moustakas belted his 23rd homer and Ian Kennedy pitched into the seventh inning Monday as the Royals notched a 3-1 victory to move a season-high two games over .500 at 42-40. The Mariners were held to four hits in the loss and are exercising patience with Mitch Haniger, who went 0-for-4 on Monday and is hitting .211 in 20 games since returning from the disabled list. Nelson Cruz has been held out of the starting lineup for the last three games due to a sore right knee but was able to appear as a pinch-hitter in Monday's loss.

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (4-4, 3.54 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (3-2, 4.66)

Duffy will be activated from the disabled list to make his first start since facing Cleveland on May 28, when he suffered a strained right oblique that was expected to keep him out until after the All-Star break. The Californian is unbeaten in his last 15 outings (nine starts) against American League West opponents, going 4-0 with a 2.19 ERA. Robinson Cano is 6-for-14 with a home run against Duffy, who owns a 2.01 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) versus the Mariners.

Hernandez allowed three runs in six innings against Philadelphia on Wednesday in his second start following a 58-day stay on the disabled list. The 31-year-old is 5-5 with a 2.75 ERA in 13 career starts against Kansas City, including 3-1 with a 2.49 ERA in six outings at Safeco Field. Hernandez signed with Seattle as a non-drafted free agent on July 4, 2002 and has played his entire 11-year career with the Mariners, going 157-111 with a 3.18 ERA.

Walk-Offs

1. Kansas City is 32-9 when scoring at least four runs.

2. The Mariners optioned Daniel Altavilla to Triple-A Tacoma and recalled fellow RHP Andrew Moore, who started Monday’s contest.

3. The Royals optioned LHP Eric Skoglund to Triple-A Omaha and purchased the contract of RHP Al Alburquerque from the Storm Chasers.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Royals 3