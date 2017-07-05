Preview: Royals at Mariners

All-Star left-hander Jason Vargas attempts to win his eighth consecutive start on Wednesday when the Kansas City Royals close a three-game road series against the Seattle Mariners. Vargas owns the top ERA in the American League and will be attempting to become the first 13-game winner in the AL.

Vargas has been spectacular for the Royals and has allowed two or fewer runs on six occasions during the seven-game winning streak. Kansas City has won five of its past six games - outscoring Seattle 10-4 in the first two contests - and riding the power streak of third baseman Mike Moustakas, who has five homers in the past seven games after hitting a two-run blast in Tuesday's 7-3 victory. Seattle has dropped seven of its past nine games and has just 12 hits - all singles - in the series. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz (knee) returned from a two-game absence and lined a two-run single off the wall in right-center field to extend his homer drought to 24 consecutive games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT Sports Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (12-3, 2.22 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (7-4, 3.82)

Vargas, a first-time All-Star, defeated the Minnesota Twins in his last outing when he gave up one run and two hits over seven innings. The 34-year-old, who has rebounded superbly from Tommy John surgery, is just two victories shy of his career best - set for the Mariners in 2012. Vargas is 3-2 with a 1.70 ERA in five career starts against Seattle and has struggled with Cruz (10-for-30, four homers) and Robinson Cano (10-for-27).

Miranda halted a four-start winless stretch by holding the Los Angeles Angels to two hits over seven scoreless innings in his last outing. The 28-year-old Cuban has given up just 11 hits over 21 1/3 innings during his past three turns. Miranda, who has never faced Kansas City, is 7-2 with a 2.80 ERA in 15 career home appearances (14 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners have scored just 14 runs during a six-game home losing streak.

2. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer had six two-hit games - including three straight - while batting .395 during an 11-game hitting streak.

3. Seattle RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) experienced a setback and won't throw for at least another week in his rehab efforts.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Mariners 2