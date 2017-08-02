Bundy, Orioles shut down Royals

BALTIMORE -- Dylan Bundy is one of the most highly touted pitchers to come through the Baltimore Orioles' organization in years.

After his progress was slowed by an injury early in his career, Bundy is showing signs he can be the type of ace the Orioles envisioned.

Bundy threw a career-high eight innings and allowed only an unearned run in Baltimore's 7-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

"Just execution of pitches low in the zone and having a game plan with (catcher Welington Castillo) back there and sticking to it," Bundy said. "And then after we got that lead later in the game, I was just trying to attack hitters early and work ahead."

The Orioles (52-54) have won four straight. They pulled within two games of .500 for the first time since July 3.

Bundy (10-8), who was pitching on eight days of rest, matched his win total from last season. He scattered three hits and a walk while striking out five.

"Dylan was outstanding," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "That was fun to watch. He had everything working. Keep in mind he had eight days off, too."

Seth Smith went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs for the Orioles. Jonathan Schoop and Adam Jones each had a pair of hits and an RBI.

Tim Beckham, who was acquired from Tampa Bay on Monday, made his Orioles debut at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with two runs. Baltimore pounded out 15 hits and went 6-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Whit Merrifield hit an RBI single in the third, and Salvador Perez had an RBI double off Brad Brach in the ninth for Kansas City's final run. The Royals have dropped three of four but still hold the second American League wild-card spot.

The Orioles took a 2-0 lead with four consecutive hits off Ian Kennedy (4-7) in the first. Schoop had an RBI single and Trey Mancini provided the other run with a double to left.

Kennedy took his first loss since June 5, winning four decisions in between. He allowed four runs on eight hits in four-plus innings.

"They put got at-bats together," Kennedy said. "They made a lot of at-bats long. Lot of foul balls, which wore my pitch count up, up, up as the game went on. I threw a ton of pitches early on, and it kind of got me out of the game."

Kansas City pulled within a run in the third behind Alex Gordon, who singled, stole second, took third on an error by Castillo and scored on a single by Merrifield.

Baltimore responded in the fourth when Jones' grounder went just under the glove of shortstop Alcides Escobar and drove in Smith from third.

A leadoff single by Schoop in the fifth chased Kennedy. Left-hander Scott Alexander entered and allowed a two-run double to Smith and a single to Castillo that increased Baltimore's lead to 6-1.

Those were all the runs Bundy would need.

"He was very good again," Kansas City manager Ned Yost said about Bundy. "Good slider. He spotted his fastball well. He just pitched a really nice game."

NOTES: Orioles OF/DH Mark Trumbo (strained right ribcage) had an MRI exam, and the results were "very positive," manager Buck Showalter said. ... Kansas City 3B Cheslor Cuthbert (wrist) went 1-for-5 with a homer in his first rehab game for Triple-A Omaha since July 25. He had been shut down after fouling a ball off his foot. ... Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy (right wrist fracture) could rejoin the active roster Aug. 18. Upon his return, he will resume his role as the everyday shortstop, Showalter said.