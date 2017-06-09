Preview: Royals at Padres

The Kansas City Royals are hopeful of being part of the American League Central race and the upcoming road trip may decide whether they do. Kansas City visits the San Diego Padres on Friday in the opener of three-game set that is part of a nine-game West Coast road trip.

The Royals, who are just 9-17 on the road, split a four-game series against the best team in baseball - the Houston Astros - despite losing 6-1 on Thursday. Standout catcher Salvador Perez (thumb) sat out the finale after being 6-for-12 in the first three games of the series but is expected to start Friday's game. San Diego has dropped five straight games and was outscored 32-9 while losing three straight to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres were demolished 15-3 in Thursday's contest against Arizona and have allowed 45 runs during their five-game skid.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Eric Skoglund (1-1, 4.32 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jhoulys Chacin (4-5, 5.65)

Skoglund is making his third big-league start, pitching great in his debut and struggling in his second outing. The 24-year-old tossed 6 1/3 innings of two-hit shutout ball while beating the Detroit Tigers and then gave up four runs and four hits in two innings before leaving due to a rain delay while losing to the Cleveland Indians in his follow-up outing. Skoglund was 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 47 innings at Triple-A Omaha before his recall.

Chacin has been superb at home this season by going 2-1 with a 1.36 ERA in five starts at Petco Park. Opposing hitters have just a .157 average against Chacin at Petco, compared to the 29-year-old being touched up for a .377 mark on the road. Chacin lost his lone career start against the Royals when he gave up three runs and seven hits over six innings in 2014 as a member of the Colorado Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer is hitless in eight at-bats over the past two games after enjoying a nine-game hitting streak.

2. San Diego RF Hunter Renfroe has 20 RBIs in the last 23 contests.

3. Kansas City RF Jorge Bonifacio is 3-for-19 with 10 strikeouts over the past five games.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Royals 2