2 months ago
Preview: Royals at Padres
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
June 11, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 2 months ago

Preview: Royals at Padres

3 Min Read

It’s been feast or famine on offense for the Kansas City Royals lately and they hope to keep the bats hot one day after a big effort when they visit the San Diego Padres for the rubber match of a three-game set on Sunday. Lorenzo Cain’s grand slam highlighted a nine-run, eighth-inning rally Saturday in a 12-6 triumph after Kansas City managed just four runs total in back-to-back losses.

The Royals, who belted five homers in a game for the first time since 2003 on Saturday, have scored 40 runs in their last four wins and seven in the past four losses during their see-saw season. Jake Junis gets the start for Kansas City in the finale and will oppose fellow rookie Dinelson Lamet, who is coming off the worst of his three major-league outings. San Diego has dropped six of its last seven games - giving up double-digit runs in four of the setbacks - after winning five in a row straddling May and June. Cory Spangenberg is 5-for-8 in the series for the Padres and teammate Jose Pirela is making a strong impression since his recall, going 9-for-12 with a homer and four RBIs in his last four contests.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jake Junis (1-0, 7.84 ERA) vs. Padres RH Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 6.92)

Junis makes his third straight start after giving up seven runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings in his last outing without factoring into the decision. The former 29th-round draft pick allowed two runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings in his first major-league start at Minnesota on May 21. The 24-year-old Illinois native has walked 10 in 10 1/3 innings overall, including four in two frames of relief.

Lamet struggled in his last outing, permitting nine runs (seven earned) over three frames last Tuesday in a loss after winning his first two major-league starts. The 24-year-old Dominican Republic native yielded three runs on eight hits and three walks with 16 strikeouts in those first two outings. Lamet was 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA with 50 strikeouts over 39 innings in eight starts at Triple-A before being recalled.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego 1B Wil Myers, who boasts 12 homers and 31 RBIs, was scratched from Saturday’s lineup due to illness and is day-to-day.

2. Kansas City C Salvador Perez belted his 100th career home run Saturday and is 9-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. The Padres lost for just the second time in 20 games when they have scored at least five runs this season.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Padres 4

