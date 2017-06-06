2B Whit Merrifield was moved to the top of the Royals' batting order, replacing SS Alcides Escobar. Merrifield went hitless in five at-bats to snap his career-high 19-game hitting streak. He is 5-for-45, .111, in starting 11 games this season as the leadoff hitter. The Royals fell to 2-9 when he bats first. "I just like seeing my name on the lineup," Merrifield said. "It doesn't matter where. It doesn't matter what position. It doesn't matter where in the order."

RHP Jake Junis will be recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Omaha for the fourth time this season and start against the Astros. In his first big league start on May 21 at Minnesota, he allowed two runs on five hits and three walks, while striking out four, over 4 2/3 innings. He made two relief appearances prior to that, throwing two scoreless innings.

RHP Ian Kennedy permitted four runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. "After two innings, he had more balls than strikes," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "That's not recommended, especially against this team, to pitch behind in the count because they can do a lot of damage."

3B Mike Moustakas, who had batted second in 44 games, was shifted to the sixth slot. Moustakas, who went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run, leads the team with 14 home runs, but has only 29 RBIs. "You look at Moose's year, 14 home runs," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He's been productive swinging the bat. In the two hole, there haven't been a whole lot of RBI opportunities for him. And we're going to try to see if we can create some more run opportunities for him."

1B Eric Hosmer doubled and singled to extend his on-base streak to 37 consecutive home games. It was his 187th career double, matching David DeJesus for 10th on the Royals' all-time list. Hosmer is hitting .364 with a .576 slugging percentage in an eight-game hitting streak.