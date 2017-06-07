2B Whit Merrifield, who had his 19-game hitting streak halted Monday, started another one with two doubles. His two-out eighth inning bases-clearing double tied the score at 7. "It was awesome, especially against a team like that," Merrifield said. "It was great. Hopefully we can build. We've had situations like this before and haven't been able to build momentum. So, we'll hope to carry it on to the rest of the series and into the upcoming games. Hopefully this can kind of get us over the hump and we can really build on this."

LF Alex Gordon hit his first home run in the third inning since Sept. 25. He ended a streak of 192 at-bats without a home run. "Gordy's looking much better," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "Last night, a couple of long fly outs and a double down the line and finally got the monkey off his bat."

DH Mike Moustakas matched a career high with four hits. It is the fifth time he has accomplished that. He recorded his second walk-off home run. "That's a great team over there on a great run, and to be able to beat a great team like that, come from behind, that's a huge win for us," Moustakas said. "Try to keep this momentum going into tomorrow and the next day."

1B Eric Hosmer had three hits to extend his on-base streak to 38 games at home. That is the longest streak by a Royal since Carlos Beltran had a franchise-record 44-game home on-base streak in in 2001-02. Amos Otis also had an equal streak in 1978-79.