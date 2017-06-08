3B Cheslor Cuthbert drove in three runs with a double in the second a two-run single in the fifth. It is his first three RBI-game since July 5 at Toronto. Cuthbert is hitting .313 in his past 11 games to put his average above the Mendoza line at .203.

RHP Kevin McCarthy was optioned to Triple-A Omaha along with OF Billy Burns when the club brought up INF Ramon Torres and activated LHP Scott Alexander from the DL. McCarthy had been called up May 29 and gave up three hits and no runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched this season for the Royals.

INF Ramon Torres was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and made his major league debut, starting at second base. He went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. The Royals signed Torres when he was 16 in 2009 and this was his eighth year playing in the minors. "It's a big moment," Torres said. "I've been dreaming of this since I was a kid." His first call was to his mother in the Dominican Republic. "She didn't say much," Torres said through an interpreter. "She just started crying over the phone."

C Salvador Perez suffered a bent back left thumb in the eighth inning. Drew Butera caught the ninth. Manager Ned Yost said Perez is day-to-day.

RHP Kelvin Herrera struck out the side for the first time since July. He logged his 13th save, which is a single-season high. He collected a dozen saves last year.

CF Billy Burns was sent down to Triple-A Omaha along with RHP Kevin McCarthy when the club brought up INF Ramon Torres and activated LHP Scott Alexander from the DL. Burns had been called up June 4. He has no hits in just two at-bats this year for the Royals.

LHP Scott Alexander (right hamstring strain) was activated from the 10-day disabled list. The club also brought up INF Ramon Torres and sent CF Billy Burns and RHP Kevin McCarthy down to Triple-A Omaha. Alexander had been on the disabled list since May 9. He is 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA for the Royals this season.

LHP Jason Vargas won his third straight start and moved to 8-3 with a 2.16 ERA. He gave up two runs on six hits over five innings. "His command was off, but he finds ways to grind through it," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He did today and that's a mark of a good pitcher when you don't have your best stuff you can still grind your way through it and that's exactly what Vargy did."

1B Eric Hosmer went 0-for-4 and struck out twice. That ended his nine-game hitting streak and his 38-game on-base streak at Kauffman Stadium.