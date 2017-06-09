RHP Jake Junis will make his third start of the season Sunday in San Diego. The Royals had listed TBA for the series finale against the Padres, but manager Ned Yost said he would go with Junis. The Royals won Junis' first two starts, but he has a 9.72 ERA in those starts. On a Tuesday start against Houston, he failed to get out of the fourth inning, permitting seven runs on nine hits, including a home run, and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

C Salvador Perez has a mild left thumb sprain and was not in the lineup. Manager Ned Yost said Perez could have played, but wanted to rest the thumb for a day. He said Perez would likely be in the lineup Friday. Drew Butera started behind the plate Thursday and went 1-for-3.

RHP Kelvin Herrera retired just one of the five batters he faced in the ninth, throwing only eight strikes in 16 pitches. "Herrera was just flat," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He struggled with his command." Herrera's ERA climbed to 5.55, while he has surrendered seven home runs in 24 1/3 innings.

RHP Jason Hammel had his best outing of the year in a no-decision. He allowed one run on four hits, walked none and struck out four, throwing 85 pitches in seven innings. "Trust the process, have confidence in what you're doing and things will turn around," Hammel said. "Two good ones in a row. Again no walks and that's what I try to focus on. More ground balls this time than last time out, so it means we're getting to the bottom of the zone."