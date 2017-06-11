LHP Danny Duffy (oblique) didn't travel with the team to San Diego. Instead he remained in Kansas City to begin his throwing program. Duffy has been out since May 29.

C Salvador Perez, who has more homers than any catcher in Royals history, hit his 100th career shot in Saturday's win over the San Diego Padres. "We all kind of came up at that same time and it's neat to see him do it," teammate Eric Hosmer said. "To be a catcher, and the wear and tear he has on his legs, makes it really something."

1B Eric Hosmer said he was fired up when San Diego landed on the Royals' schedule and it's easy to see why. Hosmer had a big homer in Saturday's win, which comes on the heels of his big blast for the United States in March's World Baseball Classic. Then last summer, Hosmer hit a home run at the All-Star Game at Petco Park.

OF Lorenzo Cain is heating up. Not only did he have two home runs, one of them a grand slam in the win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday, but Cain's hit long flies in four of his last eight games. "That's the main goal to go up and try to drive balls," he said. "It's kind of been day-to-day with me. One day my swing feels good and then other days, not so good. But lately I feel like I'm driving the ball really well."