2B Whit Merrifield smacked the first bases-loaded triple of his career in Tuesday's win over the San Francisco Giants. The triple was the sixth of his career, the first with more than one runner aboard. Merrifield's three RBIs were one shy of his career-best of four, recorded last June against Detroit.

LHP Matt Strahm will be promoted from the bullpen to start Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, Royals manager Ned Yost announced before Tuesday's game. Strahm will replace LHP Eric Skoglund in the starting rotation. The start will be the first of Strahm's major-league career. He's posted a 1-3 record and 4.50 ERA in 20 relief appearances this season

LHP Eric Skoglund will be replaced in the starting rotation by LHP Matt Strahm beginning with Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, Royals manager Ned Yost announced Tuesday. The rookie made three starts since May 30, shutting out the Detroit Tigers on two hits over 6 2/3 innings, before getting roughed up for a total of six runs and 11 hits in just 3 1/3 innings by the Cleveland Indians and San Diego Padres. Skoglund will move to the bullpen.

RHP Jason Hammel will duel the San Francisco Giants for the second time this season on Wednesday. He pitched well at home the first time around, allowing just one run in six innings, but got no decision in the Giants' eventual 2-1 win. Hammel has never beaten the Giants, going 0-3 with a 3.02 ERA in 12 games (11 starts), and hasn't beaten anyone on the road since last July, a stretch of eight starts during which he's gone 0-7.

LHP Jason Vargas moved into a tie with Houston Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel for most wins in the American League when he recorded his eighth in Tuesday's 8-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Vargas allowed just one run and five hits in seven innings in winning his fourth consecutive start. He's now 2-0 against the Giants this season, having given up one run and nine hits in 14 innings.