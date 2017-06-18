LHP Danny Duffy had a successful side session in Kansas City this week as he works to rehab a strained oblique that has him on the disabled list. He is expected to have another side session Sunday and may throw against live hitters next week. He went on the DL on May 30 and was expected to be out 6-to-8 weeks. "He's making progress," manager Ned Yost. Duffy has kept busy in K.C., dropping posts on Twitter -- "The Boys are so dope right now." -- as his team went on a six-game winning streak.

RHP Nathan Karns, who had a 3.43 ERA in his first eight starts, suffered a minor setback in his rehab for forearm stiffness. He had soreness a day after a recent throwing session and was shut down until next week. He saw a doctor for additional tests as a precaution.

3B Mike Moustakas had his eight-game hitting streak snapped. But he's still hitting .323 in the last nine games. He has 99 career home runs and needs one more to become the 16th Royal with 100. His 18 home runs, among the AL leads, is four shy of his career high of 22, and he's on pace to break the franchise record for home runs in a season (36, Steve Balboni, 1985).

CF Lorenzo Cain was 1-for-2 Saturday with a walk, extending his torrid pace on the Royals road trip. In the last eight games, he's hitting .437 with 12 runs scored, six home runs and 11 RBIs. Cain has hit eight home runs in his last 14 games after hitting just two in the first 51.