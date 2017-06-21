LHP Matt Strahm gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk in three-plus innings in losing 8-3. "His second career start in the big leagues, so it's a learning experience," Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas said. "We've got all the confidence in the world in him. That's a good hitting team over there. It's tough to navigate a lineup like that."

LHP Danny Duffy threw to hitters Tuesday for the first time since being placed on the disabled list May 29 with a right oblique strain. If all goes well, Duffy could begin a minor league rehab assignment at the end of next week to build up his pitch count and stamina. He could return to the rotation in July.

RHP Nathan Karns will throw off the mound Wednesday for the first time since June 10 in San Diego when he had a setback. He is on the disabled list with a forearm strain. Karns had his arm checked out by a New York doctor and there is no structural damage.

3B Mike Moustakas hit his 100th career home run with two out in the second off Chris Sale in an 8-3 loss. "I wish it would have came in a win for sure, but it's definitely pretty cool to hit a hundred home runs in the major leagues," Moustakas said. "It's definitely pretty special."

SS Alcides Escobar singled to lead off the third inning for his 1,000th career hit as a Royal. He is the 12th player to log 1,000 hits in a Royals' uniform. He also has 159 hits with the Brewers. "These milestones are jumping up on us. It's great to see," Royals manager Ned Yost said.