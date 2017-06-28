LHP Matt Strahm got roughed up for the second straight start on Tuesday. He allowed five runs on six hits, including homers to J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera, before he was removed with two outs in the fourth. The former reliever gave up five runs in three innings to Boston in his previous start, his second of the season after 20 relief appearances. "You can't navigate through a lineup two or three times if you've got deep counts," manager Ned Yost said. "It's just learning to command the ball."

C Salvador Perez had some good fortune and some bad fortune at the plate on Tuesday. He blooped a two-run single off Detroit starter Justin Verlander in the first inning. He was also robbed of an extra-base hit in the fifth on a leaping grab by center fielder Mikie Mahtook, who held onto the ball after crashing into the wall. Perez has a .411 career average against Verlander, the highest of any opposing hitter against Detroit's ace with a minimum of 25 plate appearances.

LHP Brian Flynn was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Omaha. Flynn had already been pitching for the Triple-A affiliate on his rehab assignment. He has struggled to regain his control, as his 10.95 ERA in nine relief outings suggests. Flynn was placed on the DL with a fractured vertebra after falling through the roof of his barn. He appeared in 36 games with the Royals last season, posting a 1-2 record with a 2.60 ERA.

RHP Nate Karns was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. He was originally placed on 10-day DL May 21 with a right extensor strain. Karns, who began a throwing program last week, will not be eligible to return until after the All-Star break. Karns was 2-2 with a 4.17 ERA in nine appearances, including eight starts, prior to the injury. He pitched for Seattle last season.

SS Alcides Escobar stretched his hitting streak to a season-high eight games on Tuesday. He smacked a pair of singles and is batting .379 during the streak. Escobar, the team's former leadoff batter who is now hitting in the No. 8 spot, has nudged his season average to .214. He has made a major-league-high 246 consecutive starts.