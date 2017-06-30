RHP Jakob Junis endured a rough outing on Thursday, allowing three home runs to Detroit. But he hung around for six innings, with the last two being scoreless frames. He's pitched into the sixth inning in four consecutive starts. "We really needed some length out of him today," manager Ned Yost said. "Going six innings was a tremendous job for us, saving some arms for this weekend."

INF Ramon Torres batted in the leadoff spot on Thursday in place of second baseman Whit Merrifield, who was rested until the eighth inning. Torres was the only player to get two hits off Detroit starter Michael Fulmer in a 7-3 loss. Torres is the lone utility infielder on the roster with Cheslor Cuthbert (wrist sprain) on the disabled list. He has made six starts since he recall from Triple-A Omaha on June 7.

RF/DH Jorge Soler will receive steady playing time now that he's been recalled from Triple-A Omaha, according to manager Ned Yost. In his first two games since his return, Soler has one hit in eight at-bats. Soler hit just .164 in 18 games before he was sent to the minors, then regained his stroke with Omaha, batting .324 with 11 home runs and 31 RBI. "He's coming off a good stint down there and looked good (Wednesday) night," Yost said. "Just want to try to get him some consistent at-bats up here and hopefully get him in a good groove."

LHP Jason Vargas will try to stretch his personal winning streak to seven games when he starts the opener of the weekend series with Minnesota on Friday. Vargas recorded his 11th victory on Saturday by holding Toronto to two runs in seven innings. His winning streak is the longest by a Royals starter since Zack Greinke won nine consecutive starts spanning the 2008-09 seasons. Vargas, who had Tommy John surgery two years ago, is a prime candidate to start the All-Star game. "He's leading the league in wins and ERA," manager Ned Yost said. "I don't see how he can't be (an All-Star)."

SS Alcides Escobar saw his season-high nine-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday. He went 0-for-3 against Detroit starter Michael Fulmer. He hit .424 during the streak. Escobar got off to a woeful start but has raised his season average to .219. His club-record streak of consecutive starts has reached 248 games.