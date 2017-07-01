RHP Jake Junis, who was the starter and losing pitcherThursday at Detroit, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Junis gave up three homers to the Tigers and has surrendered nine home runs in 31 innings. "We made the change with Junis because we knew he wasn't going to be available to us for five days," Royals manager Ned Yost said.

LHP Eric Skoglund was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. He was 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in three starts in his first stint with Kansas City. He will be in the bullpen this weekend. "We brought Skoglund up for length if we need it, some protection there," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "We feel like we're in pretty good shape."

RHP Luke Farrell will make his major league debut and start the afternoon game of the Saturdaydoubleheader. His father is John Farrell, the Red Sox manager. Farrell went 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his last two Triple-A Omaha starts and was named the Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week for June 19-26.

LHP Danny Duffy made his second minor league rehab start Thursday. He yielded four hits and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings, while fanning five for Triple-A Omaha at Colorado Springs. Duffy is on the disabled list with a right strained oblique. "He looked great, threw the ball well," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "Of course, I called my son (Ned Yost IV, Colorado Springs hitting coach) for a scouting report. He said he threw the ball really, really well. He said the one run he gave up was on a pretty good changeup. He said it was their best hitter and ended up driving the one run in." Yost said Duffy is a strong candidate to start Tuesday at Seattle instead of making another minor league rehab start.

LHP Jason Vargas won his seventh straight start, giving up run on two hits over seven innings against the Twins. He improved to 12-3, leading the American League in victories, and lowered his AL-best ERA to 2.22. "We talked about approach off that guy," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "I don't think we executed very well. I was trying to think of one guy that hit the ball to the opposite field and I couldn't come up with one. I don't think we swung and missed at a fastball all night which goes to tell you that it's not velocity that's going to beat you, it's the fact that he can be deceptive, and you've got to stay back, and we didn't do that very well."

3B Mike Moustakas hit his 21st home run, which is one shy of the Royals' record before the All-Star break. OF Jermaine Dye belted 22 homers before the 2000 All-Star break. He hit .313 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs in 25 June games.