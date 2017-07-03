2B Whit Merrifield collected two doubles, his third consecutive game with an extra-base hit, and singled. He has a 17-game hitting streak against AL Central opponents. He is hitting .379 in that streak, which began May 19. He also swiped three bases, the first Royal to accomplish that since Lorenzo Cain on June 20, 2015, against Boston.

LHP Matt Strahm has more than left knee inflammation. An MRI exam detected a torn patellar tendon. He will seek a second opinion. "At this point, we don't know if it is surgical or non-surgical," Royals manager Ned Yost said. Strahm noted he heard his knee pop while leaping for a Miguel Sano high bouncer in the fourth inning of the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. "And then I couldn't power off it," Strahm said. Until the club knows the severity of the injury, there is no timetable for his return. If surgery is necessary, the 25-year-old would miss the remainder of the season. "I'm just trying to manage the pain right now," Strahm said. He is 2-5 with a 5.45 ERA in 24 games, including three starts.

LHP Eric Skoglund was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the game Sunday. The rookie is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in three Kansas City starts. He was brought up Friday as bullpen protection for the four-game series with Minnesota at Kauffman Stadium, but was not utilized.

RHP Luke Farrell was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. He had made his big league debut Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings. He walked two with the bases loaded. He is the youngest son of Red Sox manager John Farrell.

CF Alex Gordon was hit by a pitch and scored in a three-run third. It was the 84th time he has been hit by a pitch, extending his club record.