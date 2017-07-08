RHP Neftali Feliz allowed a run and two hits Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, coming off five scoreless outings. He was 1-5 with eight saves and a 6.00 in 29 appearances with Milwaukee before being released. The Royals signed him to bolster a bullpen that has struggled with injuries.

RHP Seth Maness was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Friday. He was 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA, but opponents were hitting .381 against him.

3B Mike Moustakas landed a spot on the American League All-Star team Friday, winning the final five voting among fans with 15.6 million votes. It's his second win in the final spot balloting. The Royals and Dodgers merged their efforts to earn a spot for Moustakas and 3B Justin Turner, with their fan voting volunteers urging votes for both third basemen. Moustakas has hit 25 home runs in 2017, and six in his last nine games. He's tied for second in the majors and has already surpassed his career best of 22 in 2015. He's on pace to break the Royals' team record for most home runs in a season (Steve Balboni, 36, 1985). He's the third Royal to be invited to compete in the Home Run Derby, the others being Danny Tartabull (1991) and Bo Jackson (1989). On Friday night, Moustakas had a double in the Royals' loss to the Dodgers.

SS Alcides Escobar is hitting .343 in his last 18 games with four doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 runs scored. He singled in the only Royals run Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1B Eric Hosmer has a 13-game hitting streak and is batting .372 during that span with six extra base hits and 10 RBIs. He's hitting .345 since May 1.