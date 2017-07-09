RHP Matt Strahm is scheduled to undergo surgery this week to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. He has been on the disabled list for a few weeks as the team studied the alternatives to season-ending surgery.

RHP Glenn Sparkman was returned to the Kansas City organization and assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Sparkman, a Rule 5 pick by Toronto last season, was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays this week after allowing seven runs and seven hits in one-third of an inning on Sunday.

RHP Nathan Karns remains on the disabled list with thoracic outlet syndrome, a compressed nerve condition that causes pain and numbness in the shoulder and arm. He's on the 60-day DL and hopes of him returning later this season now look in doubt. "He's having trouble with kind of the same thing Luke Hochevar went through last year," manager Ned Yost said. "We were hopeful it wouldn't require surgery, but it's looking more and more like that's probably going to be the case."

RHP Jason Hammel, who took the loss in Friday's 4-1 game against the Dodgers, said he was a few pitches from a successful outing. "When I get a run, sometimes I got to make it stand up," Hammel said. "That's the disappointing part." He had a 1-2 count on Yasiel Puig in the sixth inning when he didn't get the call on a fastball he thought was a strike. He then left a slider intended for the dirt up and Puig air-mailed it to the bleachers. "I thought it was a strike. I went back and looked at it." Hammel said. "It was close. It's tough to get big-league hitters out when you give them four strikes."

1B Eric Hosmer had two hits Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. He's batting .375 with nine runs, six extra base hits and 10 runs during the streak.