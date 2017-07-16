3B Cheslor Cuthbert will begin a minor league rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Omaha. Cuthbert went on the disabled list on June 28, retro to June 26, with a sprained left wrist. Cuthbert is hitting .196 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 33 games.

LHP Danny Duffy gave up one run on five hits over 8 1/3 innings, while walking none and striking out five, in a losing effort. "Everything was working," Duffy said. "Obviously the run scored on those 130-foot hits, but there could have been so many more base runners. I didn't look back at the two singles in the ninth, but obviously it was pretty weakly hit so I'm guessing that I executed pretty well. On paper those beat us, but our team kept us in the game."

RHP Nate Karns will undergo season-ending surgery next week to remove a rib that's causing nerve pain in his forearm, the Kansas City Royals announced Saturday. The thoracic outlet surgery will be performed by Dr. Gregory Pearl on Wednesday in Dallas, according to a report by MLB.com. Thoracic outlet syndrome is caused by compression of nerves, arteries or veins in the area between the lower neck and armpit area. Karns was off to a promising start in his first season with Kansas City, posting a 2-2 mark with a 4.17 ERA. The 29-year-old was placed on the disabled list May 21.

RHP Nathan Karns, who is on the 60-day disabled list with forearm issues, will have season-ending Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery on Wednesday in Dallas. "I'd never heard of it," Karns said. "It's how long is it going to take and what I've got to do it. I'm learning more about it. It basically frees up some space around your neck by taking out a rib. It's not the easiest procedure. It's not the most difficult." If all goes well, manager Ned Yost said Karns should be ready to go by spring training. Karns, who was acquired from the Mariners in the offseason, went 2-2 with a 4.17 ERA in nine games, eight of them starts. "It's unfortunate when I come into a new clubhouse and this happens," Karns said. "It left us in a little bit of a hole in the starting rotation."

SS Alcides Escobar will never be labeled "the walking man." His walk to lead off the third was his first since June 8 against the Astros. He had gone 115-plate appearances sans a walk. It was only his seventh walk of the season.