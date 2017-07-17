FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 4:19 AM / a month ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

LHP Jason Vargas will make his first start after tossing a scoreless fourth inning in the All-Star Game. Vargas is 7-1 with a 1.84 ERA at Kauffman Stadium this year. In his previous start, Vargas got a no-decision July 5 at Seattle, allowing a season-high three homers in five innings.

RHP Ian Kennedy had to settle for a no-decision, allowing two runs on a pair of solo homers in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits, walked one and struck out six. "I felt like I was mixing pitches well, throwing my curveball for strikes, keeping them down when I needed to," Kennedy said. "I made one mistake with it to (Drew) Robinson. I felt like I was keeping ahead of the guys. With (Yu) Darvish over there, you knew it was going to be a close game, a low-scoring game. It was a fun way to finish." Kennedy is winless in his last 12 Kauffman Stadium starts.

SS Alcides Escobar collected his fifth three-hit game of the season. He extended his home on-base streak to 15 games. He is hitting .404, 21-for-52, with a .654 slugging percentage in those 15 games.

CF Lorenzo Cain's two-out RBI-single in the ninth was his sixth career walk-off hit. Cain is 2-for-9 with the bases loaded this season. His first bases loaded hit was a grand slam. He ended an 0-for-12 drought with a hit in the seventh inning or later.

