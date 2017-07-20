3B Cheslor Cuthbert went 0-for-3 with a walk and scored a run in his second minor league rehab Tuesday with Triple-A Omaha. He is 0-for-6 in his first two games. Cuthbert went on the disabled list June 28, retro to June 26 with a left wrist sprain.

RF Whit Merrifield doubled in the ninth inning. It was his eighth straight home game with an extra-base hit to tie a club record. Mike MacFarlane, 1997, Hal McRae 1974 and Amos Otis 1970 are the other Royals to accomplish that.

LHP Travis Wood yielded six runs on nine hits, including a home run, in 4 1/3 innings in his second start of the season. He is winless in his last seven starts since an April 28, 2015 victory over the Pirates while with the Cubs.

RHP Jason Hammel, who starts Wednesday, is 3-2 with a 3.83 ERA in his past eight starts. He began the season 1-6 with a 6.18 ERA in his first 10 starts.