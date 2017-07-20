LHP Danny Duffy has a home ERA of 2.41, which trails only Boston LHP Chris Sale, 2.07, among pitchers with a minimum of 40 innings. Despite the excellent ERA, Duffy is just 2-4 this season at Kauffman Stadium. He lost his last home start Saturday to Texas 1-0.

Royals RHP Kelvin Herrera was running a 102 degree temperature with a severe sore throat and was unavailable Tuesday. He blew a save situation Wednesday, but probably should not have been pitching. Herrera was led off the mound by the trainer after yielding a two-run homer to Mikie Mahtook. Herrera said he had "no energy" and the heat and humidity got to him.

DH Brandon Moss snapped an 0-for-9 skid with a homer, double and single. His home run was his first since July 1. In 36 games against the Tigers, Moss has 10 home runs, nine doubles and a .575 slugging percentage.

LF Alex Gordon delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly Wednesday after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first three at-bats. It was Gordon's sixth career walk-off RBI.