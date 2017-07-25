FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 4:27 AM / 22 days ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RHP Brandon Maurer was acquired from the San Diego Padres in a multi-player trade Monday. This season with the Padres, Maurer converted 20 of his 23 save opportunities, including 15 in a row since May 28. The five-year major league veteran has a 1-4 record and a 5.17 ERA in 42 appearances this season.

RHP Trevor Cahill was acquired from the San Diego Padres in a multi-player trade Monday.

LHP Ryan Buchter was acquired by the Kansas City Royals from the San Diego Padres on Monday. Buchter, 30, has pitched in 42 games in relief this year for the Padres. He is 3-3 with one save, a 3.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts. Last year, he went 3-0 with a 2.86 ERA in a career-high 67 appearances for San Diego.

