LHP Danny Duffy, who pitched well in his previous three starts, winning twice, continued that trend Monday in the series opener at Baltimore. However, he came away with a no-decision despite giving up just one run on seven hits in seven innings. Duffy kept Baltimore quiet, although he thought he could have pitched better in a game the Orioles won 2-1. "I just grinded through that outing," Duffy said. "I felt like I had really good stuff but I didn't pitch very well. That was the least impressive seven-inning, one-run outing I've ever had."

RF Melky Cabrera rejoined the Royals after six years on Monday, playing right field and batting third. Kansas City obtained him a deal with the White Sox over the weekend, and he went 0-for-4 in the Royals' 2-1 loss in Baltimore.

1B Eric Hosmer has been hot throughout the current road trip, and he kept rolling Monday in the Royals' 2-1 loss at Baltimore. He went 5-for-13 in the weekend series in Boston, then stretched his hitting streak to six with a first-inning RBI double and finished 2-for-3 on Monday.

CF Lorenzo Cain has found numerous ways to hurt the Orioles over the years, and he did it again Monday night. Cain made a great leaping catch at the fence to steal a two-run homer from 1B Chris Davis in the second inning. "It definitely would have been a homer," Cain said. "The walls are short here. I didn't have to jump high for it, but I jumped just enough to make the play and pull it back it in."